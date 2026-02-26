Many post offices in West Bengal, Passport Seva Kendra in Kolkata receive bomb threats

Police are conducting a search of passport seva kendra in Kolkata with the bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs after the building was evacuated, an officer said.

The bomb threats were received by email, officials said.

An email was received at the Mahatma Gandhi Road post office in Howrah, which also houses passport services, claiming that a bomb had been placed in the building. Following the threat, a large team from Howrah Police cordoned off the area and evacuated all staff and visitors. Bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs were pressed into service to sweep the premises, an official said.