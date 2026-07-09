Mantri Pradhan must resign, NTA should be disbanded: Congress

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared on X a media report which stated that several students, who appeared for the Sociology paper in the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) on June 30, have alleged that the examination was leaked.

He said days after the NEET-UG exam was leaked in May 2026, the 'Mantri Pradhan' announced that the NEET exam would now be conducted via a computer based test (CBT) from next year onwards.

The implicit promise was that a CBT paper cannot be leaked unlike a pen and paper examination, Ramesh said on X.

"Now there are reports that the UGC-NET Sociology examination this year appears to have been leaked despite being a CBT. Earlier we had seen that questions in the UGC-NET English Exam were wholesale lifted from past papers without any changes," Ramesh said.

The bottom line is that whatever be the format of the exam, paper leaks and irregularities are occurring because the Modi government's Education Ministry is compromised and the National Testing Agency (NTA) is deliberately incompetent and incapacitated, the Congress general secretary in-charge communications alleged.