Manoj Jarange Patil ends fast as Maharashtra government accepts all demands

NAVI MUMBAI: Amid a huge crowd of supporters, Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil ended his fast on Saturday in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after the state government accepted all demands.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil together offered garlands to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Navi Mumbai.

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil addressed the gathering and said, "This struggle was for reservation for Marathas. We came here to give 54 lakh Kunbi certificates. We have been struggling for the past four months. My generation had struggled to get this reservation. More than 300 people killed themselves during the struggle."

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil expressed pride in his community for following his words.

"Even though my physical condition doesn't support fasting, I feel proud of people from my community who followed my words."

Manoj Jarange Patil was earlier told not to enter Mumbai, over which he expressed disappointment, questioning, "Why was that?"

Manoj Jarange Patil pointed out the conspiracy to spread hatred between OBC and Marathas and took a dig at Chaggan Bhujbal.

"We still won't allow any rift between OBC and Marathas, but they are trying to spread rift between us which won't happen. There is lots of love between OBC and Marathas. We are united. You (Chaggan Bhujbal) are a big leader. Don't try to spread hatred between communities."

Manoj Jarange Patil warned of future action in case there is a problem with the ordinance.

"If any problem happens over this ordinance, I will be the first person to be at Azad Maidan."

The Maratha community, under the leadership of Jarange Patil has been seeking reservation in education and jobs under the OBC category.

Patil, who began a fresh agitation in Vashi, Navi Mumbai on Friday, had outlined several demands, including Kunbi certificates for all Marathas, free education from kindergarten to postgraduate level, and reservation of seats for Marathas in government job recruitments. Following this the government issued the Ordinance accepting these demands.