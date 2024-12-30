"Manmohan Singh should be awarded Bharat Ratna": Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy introduced a condolence motion over the passing away of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh in the state assembly on Monday, an official release said.

He said that the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was an irreparable loss for the country; despite criticisms, the former PM maintained silence and never lost his patience.

"Manmohan Singh focused on strengthening the country economically and socially. The former PM will be on the top among all others in economic and political issues. He participated in the protest in Delhi with us as a member of Parliament for the protection of democracy. This is an event that we will remember for the rest of our lives.

"Participating in the protest to protect democracy in Parliament is a testament to the former PM's humility," CM Reddy said.

The Telangana CM further recalled the schemes introduced during Manmohan Singh's tenure as Prime Minister. The eminent leader in the country, Manmohan Singh, introduced the Employment Guarantee Scheme and provided 100 days of work to the poor. He is a great person who also brought the Food Security and Right to Information Acts. Land Acquisition Act - 2013 was also introduced to ensure the landless poor are benefitted."

"It is former PM Manmohan who brought the Forest Rights Act of 2006. He brought many laws while continuing the inspiration of Dr. Ambedkar," CM Reddy stated.

He termed his demise 'unfortunate,' stating that the liberal policies introduced by him changed the direction of the country.

He also said that Manmohan Singh was a 'soulmate' of Telangana.

"Manmohan Singh served as Prime Minister and Union Finance Minister of the country and also as a soulmate of Telangana. The Telangana people will keep the former PM in their hearts as he delivered statehood for Telangana," he said.

"Manmohan's services to the country are momentous. We are moving a resolution requesting the centre to present India's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, to Manmohan Singh for his services to the country. Cutting across party lines, all political parties should support the resolution," the Telangana CM added.

He further stated that the government has decided to install a statue of Manmohan Singh in Hyderabad, the release said.

Dr Singh passed away at the age of 92 due to age-related medical issues in Delhi on December 26.