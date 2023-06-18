Manipur violence: RSS urges govt, people to restore peace in State

NEW DELHI: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Sunday urged the Manipur government, the local administration and the people of the Northeast state, racked by ethnic violence, to make a common cause in restoring peace at the earliest and overcome the "trust deficit", which, it claimed, was the root cause for the prevailing situation.

An official release, quoting RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, stated, "The continuous violence that has been going on in Manipur for the last 45 days is extremely worrisome.The violence and uncertainty that started in Manipur after the protest rally organised in Churachandpur on May 3, 2023, at the time of Lai Haraoba festival is to be condemned."

"It is very unfortunate that the spate of unrest and violence that erupted afterwards among those who have been living a peaceful life with mutual harmony and cooperation for centuries has not yet stopped," it added.

The release stated further that the RSS stands with the people, who have been displaced amid the festering violence, and believes that a solution to any problem could be arrived at through "mutual discussions".

"The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh stands with the displaced persons and other victims of the Manipur crisis, numbering more than 50,000, during this period of terrible grief. RSS is of the considered opinion that there is no place for violence and hatred in a democratic setup, and also believes that the solution of any problem is possible only through mutual dialogue and expression of brotherhood in a peaceful atmosphere," the release stated. "RSS appeals to everyone to overcome the deficit of trust among each other, which is the cause of the present crisis. It requires comprehensive efforts from both communities. It can be resolved by addressing the sense of insecurity and helplessness among the Meiteis and the genuine concerns of the Kuki community simultaneously," it added.

"The Sangh appeals to the government, including local administration, police, military, and central agencies, to take every possible step to immediately stop this painful violence, ensure the seamless supply of relief materials among the displaced, and take necessary actions to maintain peace and harmony," the RSS stated further.

The Sangh, which is seen as the ideological parent of the BJP, also called on civil society, political outfits and the common people to put in an effort and ensure the "safety of human life" in Manipur.

"RSS also appeals to the entire civil society, political groups in Manipur, and common people to take every possible initiative to put an end to the present chaotic and violent situation and also ensure the safety of human life and permanent peace in the state of Manipur," it added.

Violence gripped Manipur on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribal Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.