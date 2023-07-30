Manipur violence is a national security issue, says INDIA MPs

IMPHAL: The 21-member parliamentary delegation of the Opposition’s Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on Sunday termed the Manipur ethnic violence as ‘national security issue’, saying the silence of the Prime Minister shows his brazen indifference towards the violence in Manipur.

The parliamentary delegation of INDIA is on a two-day visit to Manipur who arrived in the state on Saturday. They visited relief camps in Churachandpur, Bishnupur, and Imphal West districts and interacted with the affected people on the first day.

On Sunday, the delegation met Governor Anusuiya Uikey and also submitted a memorandum.

“Governor welcomed the team and appealed to extend their fullest cooperation to restore peace and tranquility through a peaceful dialogue with the representatives of CSOs of both the communities to maintain status quo ante of aged old tradition of peaceful co-existence,” Raj Bhavan said in a tweet.

After meeting the Governor, Congress Lok Sabha group leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, the Governor herself expressed pain and grief.

“During this two-day visit, whatever we witnessed, whatever experience we gained, she agreed to what we said. She also suggested that together we should hold talks with the leaders of all communities and find a solution.

“The Governor also suggested that both the opposition and ruling parties should together send an all-party delegation to Manipur and talk to leaders of all communities which is essential to resolve the sense of distrust among the people,” Chowdhury said.

He also termed the Manipur crisis as a “national security issue.”

In the memorandum to Governor, the MPs said: “We are, indeed, very shocked and sad to hear the stories of anxieties, uncertainties, pains and sorrows of the individuals affected by the unprecedented violence unleashed by both sides since the beginning of the clashes.

“There is anger and a sense of alienation amongst all communities, which has to be addressed without delay.”

Saying that the Central and state governments failed to protect the lives and properties of the people of the two communities, the memorandum pointed out that more than 140 deaths and over 500 people have been injured while more than 5000 houses have been burnt and over 60,000 people of both Meitei and Kuki communities have been displaced.

INDIA MPs said that from the reports of incessant firing and arson of houses in the last few days, it is established beyond doubt that the state machineries have completely failed to control the situation for the last almost three months.

The memorandum, signed by 21 MPs said that the condition in the relief camps is pathetic to say the least.

Special care needs to be taken for the kids on a priority basis. Students from different streams are facing an uncertain future, which has to be the priority of the state and the Union governments.

The continued internet ban for the last three months is aiding to the unsubstantiated rumours, which is aiding to the existing mistrust, it said.

In order to bring peace and harmony, rehabilitation and resettlement of the affected persons is most urgent, the MPs said and urged the Governor to apprise the Union Government of the complete breakdown of law and order in Manipur for the last 89 days so as to enable them to intervene in the precarious situation in Manipur to restore peace and normalcy.

The parliamentary delegation of INDIA criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting the violence-hit state and failing to restore peace and normalcy even after around three months.

Congress’ Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi, who is also part of the delegation of 21 MPs from 16 parties, said that the Prime Minister should have led the all-party delegation to Manipur to restore peace by involving all communities.

“He (PM) not only avoids visiting Manipur but also refuses all opposition parties’ continuous demand to give a statement in the parliament on the Manipur issue,” he said.

The ethnic violence in Manipur which broke out on May 3 has so far killed over 160 people and injured more than 600 others besides destroying thousands of houses and other properties.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Sushmita Dev, who is also part of the delegation, said: “BJP and its governments are responsible for the Manipur crisis and loss of many lives and the mayhem. BJP is a lost face, Prime Minister is a lost face.

“It was important for us to come and meet the victims here. The sad part is that the Government of India should have sent a delegation but it remained a mute spectator.”

Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Sandosh Kumar, A.A. Rahim, Manoj Kumar Jha, Javed Ali Khan, Mahua Maji, P.P. Mohammed Faizal, Aneel Prasad Hegde, E.T. Mohammed Basheer, N.K. Premachandran, Sushil Gupta, Arvind Sawant, D. Ravikumar, Thiru Thol Thirumavalavan, Jayant Singh, Phulo Devi Netam and K. Suresh were part of the delegation.