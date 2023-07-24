Manipur video: FIR over social media posts alleging involvement of RSS functionary, son

IMPHAL: An FIR has been registered by the Manipur Police against unidentified people for allegedly circulating a picture of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary and his son and claiming that they were directly involved in parading two women naked in the northeastern state on May 4.

The picture was posted by some people on social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook.

In a statement on Sunday, the Manipur Police said its Cyber Crime Police Station (CCPS) had received ''a report from a functionary of a political party that a picture of him and his son, collaged with a screenshot of the viral video of two women paraded, along with a caption that they were directly involved in the crime, was uploaded on various social media platforms''.

''A case is taken up at the CCPS for spreading false news with intent to cause injury, damage to his reputation and create serious breach of law and order,'' the statement said.

Police said efforts are on to identify and arrest the culprits.

The video of the two women being paraded naked by the members of a different community surfaced last week, triggering a nationwide outrage.

Manipur has been engulfed in ethnic violence since May 3. More than 160 people have lost their lives in the violence.