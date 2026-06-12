Manipur shutdown hits Naga areas as UNC protests killing of 6 people, demands action against Kuki militants

According to police officials, shops and markets remained closed throughout the day, while government and private offices, educational institutions and financial establishments also suspended operations. Private vehicles and passenger transport largely stayed off the roads as the shutdown affected routine activities across the region.

The UNC urged citizens to observe the shutdown peacefully and stand in solidarity with the Naga community until justice is delivered to the victims and their families.

The tribal body also announced that the mortal remains of the six Naga hostages would not be received until its four-point charter of demands is addressed and justice is ensured by both the Manipur government and the Centre.

Among its key demands are the abrogation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with all Kuki militant groups and the immediate arrest and prosecution of all Kuki National Front cadres allegedly involved in the abduction of 18 Naga civilians, including two pastors, from Leilon Vaiphei village on May 13 and the subsequent killing of six of them.

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen -- who belongs to the Thadou tribe, which forms part of the broader Kuki-Zo community in Manipur, and several individuals and more than a dozen organisations have strongly condemned the killings.