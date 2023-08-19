'Sexual assault of Manipur women politicised..,’ Brinda Karat submits report to Murmu

NEW DELHI: Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat on Friday said that the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), which visited the strife-torn Manipur from August 9-11, submitted a comprehensive report on their visit to President Droupadi Murmu highlighting that sexual assault of women of the State had been subjected manipulation for political gains.

“We met the President. We handed over the full report of our Manipur visit. In the memorandum, we highlighted the sexual assault of women that was politicised. The politics that Chief Minister and the BJP were given details about. She (President) was concerned about the plight of women in the state,” the CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat said on Friday.

The AIDWA memorandum on Manipur violence was submitted to President Droupadi Murmu by AIDWA Patron Karat.

The terrible State of relief camps, erosion of trust in government, and lack of political will are some of the issues flagged by CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat after a three-day visit to Manipur. A delegation, during the visit, had also met those who faced the brunt of the riots.

In the memorandum, AIDWA conveyed the women's deep sense of insecurity and despair.

The group also mentioned that Governor Anusuiya Uikey whom they met has directly interacted with many of the victims and given her recommendations to the relevant authorities.

"However, what we saw and experienced shows that there is no change on the ground and in people’s hearts. We could understand the utter grimness of the situation in Manipur only after visiting the state and interacting with the people there, especially women," it said, adding that the divisions between the communities who have lived peacefully with each other run deep and there is "fear, distrust and suspicion" on both sides. The violence in the Northeast state has claimed over 100 lives while displacing thousands more.

The Opposition has been continuously targeting the state and Central government over the issue and the matter also took centre stage during the recently concluded monsoon session of the Parliament. Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury who is leading a four-member party delegation on a three-day visit to Manipur from August 18 to 20, demanded the sacking of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Earlier a 21-member delegation from Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) visited the violence-hit Manipur from July 29-30.

The delegation met the Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey and visited the relief camps set up in the state. A five-member delegation was also sent to Manipur by Trinamool Congress (TMC).







