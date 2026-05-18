Manipur: Security forces launch operations to rescue those who still in captivity of armed groups

Area domination exercises and search operations are also being carried out in different parts of the hill district to rescue "all missing persons and arrest those responsible for holding hostages", a senior officer said.

Thirty-one of around 38 people belonging to the Kuki and Naga communities, who were held hostage by armed groups in Kangpokpi and Senapati districts, were released on May 14 and 15.

These people were taken to undisclosed locations after suspected militants shot dead three church leaders and injured four others in Kangpokpi on May 13, while a civilian was gunned down and his wife was wounded in Noney district.