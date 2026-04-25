Manipur: Protesters clash with police during march to CM's residence

However, a group of agitators were later allowed to meet Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh and they submitted a memorandum on the matter.

The agitators, under the aegis of Meitei organisation COCOMI (Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity) took out four different rallies, which were, however, stopped at different locations ahead of the CM's bungalow in Babupara area.

Additional security forces were deployed and barricades were put up on all four directions leading to the CM's residence, including Keisampat junction, Kangla Gate, Konung Mamang and Moirangkhom in the heart of Imphal, officials said.