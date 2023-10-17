Manipur High Court finally gets Chief Justice

NEW DELHI: More than three months after his name was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium, Justice Siddharth Mridul was on Monday appointed as the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court.

On October 9, a Supreme Court bench had noted that the appointment of the CJ of the Manipur High Court had finally received the Centre’s attention and would be notified “shortly”.

His name was recommended on July 5 amid the ethnic turmoil in the border State.



