Manipur flood, over 60,000 people displaced in violence ignored in Budget: Congress

IMPHAL: The opposition Congress in Manipur on Tuesday criticised the BJP-led government at the Centre, alleging that it ignored the plight of the state, which not only suffered a major flood but also bore the brunt of ethnic violence, in the Union Budget.



State Congress president K Meghachandra alleged that there was a partisan approach in the Budget.

"There was a partiality in the budget. The entire Northeast was not taken care of. Manipur was once again neglected. While flood-hit Assam was mentioned, Manipur that witnessed a catastrophic hailstorm and two of the worst floods in more than 20 years was not," he said.

"Not providing any aid to more than 60,000 displaced people is also a setback. We are very much disappointed," he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Biren Singh congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the Budget charts a pathway to solidify India's position among the top three largest economies in the world.

"With a strong focus on employment, skilling, MSMEs, and the middle class, the Union Budget 2024-2025 will propel India's growth momentum to even greater heights," he said in a post on X.

"More than 100 branches of India Post Payment Bank will be set up in the North East region as laid down in the Budget 2024-25. These accessible, affordable and reliable banks will allow any person in a village to easily avail banking facilities. I thank Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji for this initiative to transform the North East through self-reliance & economic empowerment," he added.

The state BJP said the Budget was dedicated to the holistic and inclusive development of all citizens.

In a statement, state BJP spokesperson M Asnikumar said, "To achieve comprehensive social justice, we will employ a saturation approach to ensure all eligible individuals are covered by various programs, including those for education and health."

"I am delighted to know that the budget proposes to allocate Rs 2 lakh crore for job creation over five years and a new employment skilling scheme," he said.

Asnikumar said the budget seeks to ensure that all Indians, irrespective of their religion, caste, gender and age, make substantial progress in realising their life goals and aspirations.