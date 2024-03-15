Begin typing your search...
Manipur: Earthquake of 3.9 magnitude strikes near Ukhrul
The time of the earthquake is said to be around 6:56 am.
UKHRUL: An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale occurred near Ukhrul, Manipur, the National Center for Seismology said on Friday.
Taking to X, the National Center for Seismology wrote, "An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale hit Ukhrul, Manipur at 6:56 am today"
Further details are awaited.
