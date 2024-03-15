Begin typing your search...

Manipur: Earthquake of 3.9 magnitude strikes near Ukhrul

The time of the earthquake is said to be around 6:56 am.

ByANIANI|15 March 2024 3:32 AM GMT
Manipur: Earthquake of 3.9 magnitude strikes near Ukhrul
X
Representative Image (Reuters)

UKHRUL: An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale occurred near Ukhrul, Manipur, the National Center for Seismology said on Friday.

The time of the earthquake is said to be around 6:56 am.

Taking to X, the National Center for Seismology wrote, "An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale hit Ukhrul, Manipur at 6:56 am today"

Further details are awaited.

earthquakeUkhrulManipurNational Center for Seismolog
ANI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X