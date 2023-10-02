Manipur CM emphasizes keeping a 'neat & clean heart'

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Imphal on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Monday.

Extending wishes on Gandhi Jayanti, CM Biren Singh emphasized working to keep not only the State neat and clean but 'hearts' as well.

"I want to extend my greetings for Gandhi Jayanti to the people of the state. We should work not only to keep the state neat and clean but our heart as well," CM Biren said while speaking to ANI today in Imphal.

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Imphal on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Delhi's Rajghat on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Mahatma Gandhi's impact is global, said PM Modi in a post on X, today while also urging to work towards fulfilling Gandhi's dreams.

Congress national president and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Delhi Lieutenant Governor LG Saxena also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against colonial British rule.

This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the world.



