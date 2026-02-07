Manipur: Churachandpur limps back to normalcy after two days of protests

Two tribal bodies imposed a "total shutdown" in Kuki-dominated Churachandpur, while rallies were held in Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal districts, alleging that the legislators betrayed their community.

The Kuki-Zo groups have been demanding a separate administrative unit for them, as the violence that broke out in May 2023 deeply divided the state on ethnic lines, with members of the two communities not venturing into each other's areas.

Over 260 people have been killed and thousands displaced in the ethnic clashes. The state has been under the President's Rule for one year, before Singh took oath as the chief minister on Wednesday.