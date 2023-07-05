Manipur: Attempt to loot weapons in Thoubal district thwarted, 1 killed

IMPAL: An attempt to loot weapons from an India Reserve Battalion at Khangabok in Thoubal district of Manipur was successfully thwarted by the Security Forces on July 4, an official statement said. The Spear Corps of the Indian Army said that one rioter was killed and a few others were injured in the incident.

In this regard, the official media handle of Spear Corps took to Twitter and said," An attempt to loot weapons from an India Reserve Battalion at Khangabok in Thoubal district of Manipur was successfully thwarted by Security Forces today. One rioter was killed while a few others were injured during the failed attempt." It further stated that the additional columns of Assam Rifles and Rapid Action Force were able to bring the situation under control after a mob had laid roadblocks to prevent the movement of reinforcements.

"Mob had laid roadblocks to prevent the movement of reinforcements. However, additional columns of Assam Rifles and Rapid Action Force were able to induct and the situation was brought under control by synergised efforts of Security Forces," it said. Earlier on Monday Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh chaired a meeting of the Combined Headquarters (CHQ) to discuss important security matters related to the prevailing situation in the state.

"Chaired a meeting of the Combined Headquarters (CHQ) in my office today to discuss important security matters related to the prevailing situation in Manipur. Certain key decisions have been taken to ensure that the violence is stopped immediately in the state, especially at the foothills along the valley," Manipur CM tweeted. The meeting was attended by senior officers of the state government, the Indian Army and the Para Military forces.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that all bunkers illegally established up at both hill and valley areas would be pulled down thereby creating posts for security forces at hilltops for better control of the situation in the state. "There is a need to take up agricultural activities on time, around 2000 security personnel including Manipur Rifles and IRB had been mobilised for additional deployment at places adjoining the hill areas, where agricultural works are being taken up. The security personnel deployed would guard and prevent disturbances caused to farmers of both communities by armed miscreants," Manipur CM Biren Singh said.

Ethnic violence erupted in Manipur on May 3 after clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribal Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for including Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).