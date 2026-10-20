Manipur: 48-hour strike over killing of 3 Meitei people hits normal life in valley districts

Public transport remained off the roads, but a few private vehicles were seen plying.

Most markets, educational institutions and business establishments were closed in Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Thoubal and Kakching districts.

Members of the Native People Committee Manipur in different parts of Imphal East and Imphal West districts blocked roads and staged protests against the killing of three firewood collectors at Sunurok hills in Kangpokpi district a day ago.

The organisation called for the bandh on Tuesday and Wednesday.