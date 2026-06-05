Manipur: 3 killed after assailants attack village in Kangpokpi; CM condoles deaths

At least seven houses were also gutted in a fire during the attack around 4 am at Loibol Khullen village in Saitu-Gamphazol subdivision of the district, they said.

The three died amid exchange of fire between rival groups for several minutes, which prompted villagers to run for shelter in nearby forest areas, an official said.

The deceased have been identified as Letkhongam Haokip, Tinmary Haokip and Jangminlal Haokip.