Manickam Tagore urges LS Speaker to expunge 'derogatory' remarks by Nishikant Dubey on Cong leaders

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Friday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and urged him to expunge the remarks made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey over Congress leaders in the Lower House, terming them "derogatory" and "disparaging.

" The Congress MP said that the remarks made by Nishikant Dubey during Zero Hour on December 12 were utterly 'disparaging and derogatory.'

He claimed that the content of almost the entire matter raised by Dubey was unacceptable and also in gross violation of the provisions of Rule 352 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha.

In a letter addressed to the Speaker, Tagore alleged that Nishikant Dubey's remarks during the Lok Sabha session were aimed at maligning the image of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and other members of the Congress party.

Tagore described the remarks as imputing false motives and casting aspersions on senior leaders.

"The remarks by Nishikant Dubey are derogatory and imputing false and damaging motives and casting aspersions on the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Chairperson of Congress Parliamentary Party and Member of Rajya Sabha Sonia Gandhi," Tagore wrote.

He requested that the controversial statements be immediately expunged from the official proceedings of the House.

This comes after BJP leader Nishikant Dubey on Thursday targeted the Congress on George Soros controversy amidst the din in the Lok Sabha.

Nishikant Dubey alleged that the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) is backed by the Soros Foundation and the US.

Nishikant Dubey also accused George Soros of attempting to disrupt the global economy and specifically targeting India.

He alleged that Soros previously manipulated the Bank of England in 1991, making a profit to the tune of USD 6 billion, and is now trying to destabilize the Indian Parliament.

BJP MP raised some serious allegations about the Congress party's connections with the American billionaire. He also raised the question of the party's relationship with Salil Shetty of the Open Society Foundation, who had participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

BJP leader questioned Rahul Gandhi's meeting with Mushfiqul Fazal in America, who is allegedly responsible for the Hindu genocide in Bangladesh.

Dubey alleged that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) had received significant funding from George Soros. He claimed that reports suggest that Soros provided financial support to around 300 Congress members in the guise of startup funding.

Meanwhile, a special discussion on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution is all set to begin on Friday and the newly elected Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to make her maiden speech in the Lok Sabha during the debate.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to initiate the debate. The two-day debate is expected to begin at 12 noon on Friday. Over 12 leaders from the BJP are expected to take part in the debate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the discussion on December 14 evening.

Leaders and members of parties in the ruling National Democratic Alliance including HD Kumaraswamy, Srikant Shinde, Shambhavi Chaudhary, Rajkumar Sangwan, Jiten Ram Manjhi, Anupriya Patel and Rajiv Ranjan Singh are also likely to speak during the debate.

Sources said leaders of BJP and its allies are likely to refer to Emergency and speak about the "fake narratives being peddled" by the opposition. DMK leaders TR Balu and A Raja and Trinamool Congress MPs Kalyan Banerjee and Mohua Moitra are likely to take part in the debate. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party have issued a 'three line whip' to ensure the presence of their members.

According to the sources, Home Minister Amit Shah will initiate the debate in the Rajya Sabha on December 16.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the Opposition wants the House to run and have a debate on 75 years of adoption of the Constitution on December 13-14.

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20.