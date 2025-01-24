Mangaluru bank robbery case: Police recover 18 kg gold from Tirunelveli

CHENNAI: Police officials investigating the Mangaluru bank robbery case have found 18 kilograms of gold in the house of one of the individuals arrested in connection with the robbery, in Tirunelveli.

The robbery occurred at a cooperative bank near Mangaluru on January 17, where masked robbers, armed with guns, threatened workers and stole gold and money worth several crores.

The Mangaluru police had been investigating the case and learned that the robbers had entered Tirunelveli through Kerala after the robbery, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Mangaluru Police Inspector Rajendra Prasad led a special team to Ambasamudram and arrested two individuals, Murugandi (36), and Yoshua (35), last Tuesday. Both were produced before the court in Ambasamudram.

Further investigation on the suspects led the police to Murugandi’s house in Padmaneri, Tirunelveli district, where police recovered nearly 18 kilograms of gold jewellery.

The recovered gold will be produced in court and then sent to Mangalore, according to reports.

The police are continuing their investigation at various locations connected to Murugandi.