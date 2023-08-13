Mandaviya asks Tejashwi to allocate land in Darbhanga for construction of AIIMS

PATNA: After Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for lying over the construction of AIIMS in Darbhanga, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya claimed that the Central government is ready to build an AIIMS in Darbhanga but it must provide suitable land for its construction.

Mandaviya also wrote a letter to Tejashwi Yadav saying: "The Narendra Modi government "does not do "politics on development, we do the politics of development"."

"On September 19, 2019, the Narendra Modi government had given the permission to build AIIMS in Darbhanga. On November 3, 2021, Bihar government had allotted the land but when the Mahagathbandhan government came into power in Bihar, it had changed the location in 2023," the Union Health Minister said in his letter.

"You (Tejashwi Yadav) should return from politics and allocate land to us. We are ready to construct AIIMS in Darbhanga. Our intention is clear," he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi in his video statement said that AIIMS Darbhanga is open for common man due to which the people of surrounding areas would not have to travel thousands of kilometre for treatment.

Following his statement, Tejashwi Yadav and JD-U National President Lalan Singh targetted Prime Minister Modi for telling lies publically.

Tejashwi Yadav also uploaded a letter which he wrote to Mandaviya in June this year, asking him to construct the AIIMS in Darbhanga.

He also uploaded a video statement on social media, saying Modi is lying to the people of the country.

"I want to appeal to the PM to take proper information from the authorities. It is not a good thing that PM Narendra Modi would tell lies. There is no AIIMS open in Darbhanga. CM Nitish Kumar is making efforts in this matter and allocated land worth Rs 151 crore. Due to pressure from the BJP, it was not sanctioned. BJP was involved in stopping the construction of AIIMS Darbhanga," Yadav said.

JD-U National President also slammed PM Modi for misleading the people of Bihar and the country.

While sharing a video post on his official Twitter account, Lalan Singh asked the Prime Minister to take the right information from the Union Health Ministry.

"The Bihar government has allocated land in Darbhanga for the construction of AIIMS. The state government also allocated Rs 250 crore for filling clay at the earmarked site but your (Central) government is not ready to build AIIMS," Singh said in his tweet.

"The motive of the Narendra Modi government is to dangle one AIIMS in Bihar and the Prime Minister is saying AIIMS has opened now. Wah Re Jumlebaaj Sarkar," he added.