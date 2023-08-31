'Managing the News Cycle, Modi style...': Jairam Ramesh hit out at Centre

NEW DELHI: After the government decided to call a Special Session of Parliament, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh on Thursday launched an attack on PM Modi-led government and said that "Managing the News Cycle, Modi style" as news today has been dominated by the latest revelations on the Modani scam and INDIA meeting in Mumbai.

"Managing the News Cycle, Modi style: 1. News today has been dominated by the latest revelations on the Modani scam. 2. Tomorrow the ever-growing INDIA parties meet in Mumbai. How to counter? Announce a 5-day special session of Parliament when the Monsoon session has just ended 3 weeks back. Regardless, the JPC demand will continue to resonate inside and outside Parliament," Jairam Ramesh posted on X (Formerly known as Twitter).

Earlier in the day, Jairam Ramesh again raised the demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe following fresh allegations related to the Adani group with the party accusing the BJP-led government of rendering India’s regulatory and investigative agencies “toothless” in relation to the allegations and “reducing them to political tools to intimidate the Opposition rather than to investigate wrongdoing”.

Party leader Ramesh said at a press conference that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been “silent” on the allegations levelled earlier in relation to the government’s role in probes concerning the business group. Moreover, the government decided to call a Special Session of Parliament from September 18 to 22 and it will have five sittings. The information was given by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

"Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having 5 sittings. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament,” Joshi said on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

He attached a picture of the old parliament building and the new building, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

The monsoon session of parliament, which concluded last month, was held in the old Parliament building.

The announcement of the Special Session came as a surprise in political circles with the parties gearing up for assembly polls in five states later this year.

The winter session of Parliament usually begins in the last week of November.