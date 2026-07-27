Man stabs girlfriend to death over suspected infidelity in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur

The incident occurred at around 8 pm on Sunday at Nehru Park under the Surajpur police station limits, an official said.

The victim, identified as Radhika Rajwade, was at the park with her boyfriend, Ritesh Rajwade (23), when an argument broke out between them. Preliminary investigation suggested that Ritesh suspected Radhika of talking to another man, which led to the dispute, the official said.

In a fit of rage, the accused allegedly pulled out a knife and repeatedly stabbed Radhika in the neck before fleeing the spot on a motorcycle, he said.