Man stabs girlfriend to death over suspected infidelity in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur

SURAJPUR (MAHARSHTRA): A man allegedly stabbed his 19-year-old girlfriend to death in a park, suspecting her of infidelity, in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district, police said on Monday.
The incident occurred at around 8 pm on Sunday at Nehru Park under the Surajpur police station limits, an official said.
The victim, identified as Radhika Rajwade, was at the park with her boyfriend, Ritesh Rajwade (23), when an argument broke out between them. Preliminary investigation suggested that Ritesh suspected Radhika of talking to another man, which led to the dispute, the official said.
In a fit of rage, the accused allegedly pulled out a knife and repeatedly stabbed Radhika in the neck before fleeing the spot on a motorcycle, he said.
Bystanders rushed the critically injured woman to the district hospital, from where she was referred to Ambikapur Medical College. However, she succumbed to her injuries on the way, the official said.
Senior police officials reached the spot after being alerted and examined the crime scene. CCTV footage from the park and nearby areas was scanned, while multiple police teams were formed to trace the accused, he said.
Within hours of the incident, police tracked down and arrested Ritesh Rajwade from a forest in the Pidha area after laying a cordon, the official said.
During preliminary questioning, the accused confessed to committing the crime over his suspicion that the victim was involved with another man, he said.
A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, the official added.