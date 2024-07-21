Begin typing your search...

Man shot dead in Manipur's Imphal East

The man, identified as RK Prithibi Singh, was blindfolded, his hands were tied behind his back and shot from a point-blank range, they added.

ByPTIPTI|21 July 2024 1:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-07-21 13:31:08.0  )
Man shot dead in Manipurs Imphal East
X

Representative Image

IMPHAL: A man was shot dead in Manipur's Imphal East district, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened at Tekcham in Lamlain police station area on Saturday, they said.

The man, identified as RK Prithibi Singh, was blindfolded, his hands were tied behind his back and shot from a point-blank range, they added.

A proscribed outfit, KCP (Progressive), claimed responsibility for the execution-style murder, stating that Singh was spying for security forces.

It claimed that Singh was a former militant who teamed up with other surrendered militants to spy for the forces.

Meanwhile, a militant of the proscribed KCP (Taibanganba) was arrested from Tejpur Makha Leikai in Kakching district, police said.

Ningthoujam Ashakumar Meetei (33) was involved in extortion activities, they said.

DeathShot DeathManipur's ImphalKill
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    sidekick