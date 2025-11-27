Man shoots lover dead, kills himself after parents arrange marriages with others

AGARTALA: A 26-year-old man allegedly shot his girlfriend dead before he killed himself in Tripura's Gomati district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in Holashet area under the RK Pur Police Station limits after the parents of the man and his lover arranged their marriages with others, a senior officer said.

Bullet-riddled bodies of the two were taken to Agartala for post-mortem examinations, Udaipur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Debanjali Roy told PTI.

“Around 4.30 pm on Wednesday, we received information about a firing incident at Holashet. A police team rushed there and found the woman dead in a vehicle while his partner was screaming for help," the SDPO said.

Roy said the man succumbed to his injuries while he was taken to the Gomati district hospital.

The police received a pistol around 20 metres from where the vehicle was stationed, she said.

“It appears that the man first shot his lover dead and then killed himself by using the same weapon. The investigation is still at the primary stage. We could not rule out the involvement of a third party. Police are exploring all angles. But it is almost certain that the incident took place due to love affairs," she said.

The deceased were identified as Shohel Miah of Shalgara and Jannat Akhtar of Shilgati of Udaipur.

They had been in a relationship, but their parents had arranged marriages with others, the SDPO added.