Man narrowly escapes ‘digital arrest’, creates APK files to help cybercriminals steal Rs 150 crore

Indore resident Pankaj Gupta was arrested by the Property Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch for allegedly creating and supplying 2,805 malicious Android Package Kit (APK) files to cybercriminal networks operating out of Bihar and Jharkhand, said officials.

“Five years ago, Gupta closely escaped a digital arrest scam. Instead of staying away, he spotted a business opportunity and reached out to fraudsters, offering them custom-built APK files that act as digital ‘remote controls’ to compromise target smartphones,” a senior police officer said.

A malicious APK file is a counterfeit or infected Android application designed to steal sensitive data, intercept OTPs, or take remote control of a mobile device.