Man kills wife, son before dying by suicide; death note cites business losses

According to police, the incident that occurred at around 6 am came to light after information was received that Prabhakar had allegedly killed his wife and son at their rented house before going to his shop and dying by suicide.

"A suicide note was found in the house. In the note, he mentioned that he had taken a home loan and was under pressure to pay the EMI. He also wrote that his business had suffered losses. He further stated that he himself had killed Jyothi," Mandya Superintendent of Police Shobha Rani V J told reporters here.