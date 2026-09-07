Man kills wife; puts severed head in fridge in Guwahati

The victim’s husband, Ramanuj Goswami, has been arrested after he surrendered before police and confessed to killing his wife in a fit of rage over her alleged extra-marital affair, he added.

The victim, Riya Talukdar, used to work in a boutique till recently, while her husband is a cab driver.

"We received information from family members of the couple that they were not able to contact the duo for the past two days. Accordingly, a team from Hatigaon police station went to their flat. The door of the house was open, and the wife’s body was found lying on the floor, with the head severed," he said.