Man held for murdering teen daughter of live-in partner in Punjab

He was arrested on Friday after CCTV footage of the area showed him carrying a suitcase, which allegedly contained the girl's body.

The 16-year-old, who was reported missing on May 29, allegedly opposed her mother's relationship, they said.

SBS Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Tushar Gupta said police received a complaint from 38-year-old Usha that her daughter went missing on May 29, following which police launched an investigation into the matter.