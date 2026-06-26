Man held for killing lion cub in Gujarat's Junagadh

JUNAGADH: The forest department in Gujarat has apprehended a man for allegedly killing a lion cub near Junagadh district of the state, officials said on Friday.
The carcass of a male lion cub, aged around eight months, was found in the Rabari Nes area near Junagadh city under the Dungar (South) Range of the Junagadh Forest Division, they said.
"Based on evidence collected from the spot, technical analysis and human intelligence, the accused was identified as Bavan Punabhai Chavda," a statement issued by Deputy Conservator of Forest Akshay Joshi said.
The accused absconded after the incident. But acting on specific inputs, three teams of the Junagadh forest department conducted a search operation in Kutiyana taluka of Porbandar district between late Thursday night and early Friday morning and caught him, it said.
Chavda is being brought to Junagadh for further interrogation and legal proceedings, Joshi said.
Upon receiving the information, the Junagadh forest department personnel immediately reached the spot and initiated an investigation in accordance with scientific and legal procedures.
The lion cub's post-mortem was conducted at Sakkarbaug Zoological Park by a panel of three veterinary doctors, who confirmed the presence of severe physical injuries on the body.
Important evidence has been collected from the crime scene and other related locations with further investigation underway, the statement said.
A case has been registered under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972. The accused will be produced before a court after completion of further investigation, officials added.