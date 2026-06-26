Man held for killing lion cub in Gujarat's Junagadh

The carcass of a male lion cub, aged around eight months, was found in the Rabari Nes area near Junagadh city under the Dungar (South) Range of the Junagadh Forest Division, they said.

"Based on evidence collected from the spot, technical analysis and human intelligence, the accused was identified as Bavan Punabhai Chavda," a statement issued by Deputy Conservator of Forest Akshay Joshi said.