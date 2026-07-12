Man held after 36 years for robbing KSRTC bus ticket collection at gunpoint

The accused, identified as V K Jose, a native of Arikode in Malappuram district, had allegedly been living under the assumed identity of Shivakumar at Narasimharaja in Mysuru.

According to police, in 1990, Jose allegedly pointed a gun at the conductor of a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus plying between Thiruvambady and Koombara and robbed the ticket collection.