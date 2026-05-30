Man gets life imprisonment for raping 4-year-old girl; Rs 10 lakh compensation granted to victim

A case was registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act at Sector 21 police station, following which Yadav was held on the basis of CCTV footage, as per the prosecution.

Incidentally, when Yadav was taken to the crime spot near LDRP-ITR College as part of the probe, he tried to escape, prompting the police to fire three rounds, one of which struck his leg.

Evidence, including semen, hair and blood, was collected from the crime scene by the FSL team and the report was later produced in court, it said.