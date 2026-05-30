Man gets life imprisonment for raping 4-year-old girl; Rs 10 lakh compensation granted to victim

GANDHINAGAR: A special POCSO court in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Saturday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the rape of a four-year-old girl and also ordered compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the victim.
Additional District Judge (POCSO) SV Sharma sentenced the man to imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life, Public Prosecutor Sunil Pandya said.
Bihar native Ram Yadav, a labourer in Sector 25 here, had abducted the child from her home in December last year and raped her at a secluded spot near Indiranagar.
A case was registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act at Sector 21 police station, following which Yadav was held on the basis of CCTV footage, as per the prosecution.
Incidentally, when Yadav was taken to the crime spot near LDRP-ITR College as part of the probe, he tried to escape, prompting the police to fire three rounds, one of which struck his leg.
Evidence, including semen, hair and blood, was collected from the crime scene by the FSL team and the report was later produced in court, it said.