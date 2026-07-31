Man gets 25 years' jail for raping 13-year-old girl in UP's Ballia

Special Public Prosecutor Vimal Kumar Rai said the Special POCSO Court-I, presided over by Judge Kant, convicted Prashant Rai on Thursday after finding him guilty of rape, criminal intimidation and offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology Act.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on May 31, 2023, in a village under Narhi police station limits. The accused allegedly took the minor girl to his garage by threatening her, raped her, recorded a video of the assault and threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident.