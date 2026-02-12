Man falls into river from suburban train, rescued as alert railway staffer sounds alarm

A video of the rescue on Tuesday night has since gone viral on social media.

Uday Mangesh Wangad was travelling from Boisar to Borivali on a local train when the accident occurred. Standing near the train door, he apparently lost his balance while the train was crossing a bridge over the Vaitarna river and plunged into the water.

On duty railway track maintenance guard Ramesh Singh witnessed the fall. Singh told PTI that he raised an alarm and immediately alerted the local villagers and his seniors.