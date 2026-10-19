Man arrested for sexually harassing British woman tourist in Varkala

The arrested man was identified as Shahad, a resident of Odayam in Varkala.

According to police, the woman, who was staying in Varkala, went out to have food late on Sunday night.

While returning to her room at around 1.30 am on Monday, the accused allegedly approached and sexually harassed her, police said.

He allegedly misbehaved with the tourist and later tore her dress, they added.