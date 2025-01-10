Man arrested for 'intentionally running over' stray dog in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 35-year-old man was arrested for "intentionally running over" a stray dog with his SUV, police said.

The incident occurred in J P Nagar on December 31 and the video went viral. The accused, Manjunath Venkatesh, is from Shekhar Layout in JP Nagar 8th phase.

He was arrested late Thursday evening and was released on Friday.

According to the police, the accused stated that he was rushing for work and did not notice the dog.

In a complaint lodged by an animal activist, it was stated that the dog, which was sleeping on the road, was clearly visible in the video and that the accused had intentionally run over it.

The accused allegedly dumped the body in a gunny bag and disposed of it somewhere. "The act is uncalled for and inhumane," the complainant added.

Talaghattapura Police have booked him under sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and also under section 325 of the BNS. "We have seized the vehicle concerned," the police told PTI.