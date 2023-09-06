Begin typing your search...

Mamata to attend President's G20 dinner in New Delhi on Sep 9

Banerjee will be flying to the national capital at the invitation of President Droupadi Murmu, they said.

ByPTIPTI|6 Sep 2023 12:04 PM GMT
KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be travelling to New Delhi on Saturday for the President’s G20 dinner, officials said on Wednesday.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, with whom Banerjee shares a cordial relationship, is also likely to be present at the event, the officials said.

PTI

