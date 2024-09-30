Mamata refuses to intervene in tea garden bonus issue in Darjeeling hills

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday refused to intervene in the ongoing bonus issue of tea garden workers of Darjeeling hills where they were observing a 12-hour general strike.

She alleged that the impasse was the result of political disturbances.

"I don't support any strike. A tripartite meeting is going on with the Labour Commissioner regarding the demands of the tea garden workers. They will decide (the matter)," Banerjee told reporters in Siliguri before leaving Kolkata.

Tea garden workers were demanding a 20 per cent bonus while management proposed only 13 per cent, leading to an impasse.

Labour unions representing tea garden workers in the Hills have announced a 12-hour general strike after negotiation over the bonus failed to yield any result.

Asked whether she would intervene in the matter, Banerjee said, "No, I cannot interfere. The Labour Commissioner will sort it out after meeting them. A few people were trying to disturb it politically. The matter in Terai and Dooars has been settled. I hope the matter in the Hills will also be settled."

On September 19, following a three-round of bipartite talks here in Kolkata, a bonus of 16 per cent was decided for the Terai and the Dooars tea gardens.

Senior trade union leader Saman Pathak said, “A 13 per cent bonus offered by the management is not acceptable. We demand not less than 20 per cent.”

In the 2022-23 fiscal, the tea industry had settled for a bonus payout of 19 per cent, he said.

The Tea Association of India (TAI) had said that the industry has been passing through a severe financial crisis for a prolonged period.