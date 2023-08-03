Mamata fumes as Guv opens anti-graft cell

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has opened an ‘Anti-Corruption Cell’ at the Raj Bhavan to hear grievances from the students across the State personally.

While Education Minister Bratya Basu said his department would move the Supreme Court against the move, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee termed it as an attempt to interfere in the functioning of the State’s administration.

Mamata alleged that Bose is “wearing a mask” and “working under instructions of the BJP”. “This is not the job of the Raj Bhavan. He is interfering with the State’s rights,” Banerjee said.