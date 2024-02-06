Begin typing your search...

Mamata expresses sorrow over Madhya Pradesh factory blast

The incident, which left 174 people injured, occurred in the Bairagarh locality on Magardha Road in Madhya Pradesh, around 150 km from state capital Bhopal.

ByPTIPTI|6 Feb 2024 5:49 PM GMT
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI)

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday expressed grief over the explosion at a firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh, which killed 11 people and injured over 150.

"Sad to know of the unfortunate firecracker factory blast at Harda in Madhya Pradesh leading to loss of several lives and injury of many. Condolences for the families of the deceased, solidarity for all," Banerjee wrote on X.

The Madhya Pradesh government constituted a three-member committee to conduct a detailed probe into the explosion.

