Mamata claims BJP govt creating 'restive atmosphere' in Bengal; blames CEC for TMC's poll defeat

Names of about six lakh voters were deleted in the SIR in each of the constituencies where we won by a lakh votes in the 2021 elections. Over a period of one year before the 2026 election, Kumar and the masterminds engineered vote loot by illegally using software," she said at the launch of a new social media channel.

Terming CEC Kumar a 'daku' (dacoit), Banerjee demanded his immediate removal from the post.