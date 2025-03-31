Mamata calls for unity, slams BJP's 'divisive politics' at Eid prayers

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged people not to fall into provocations that could fuel communal riots and stressed that her government would stand with the residents, ensuring that no one could stir tensions in the state.

Addressing an Eid prayers programme on Red Road here, the Trinamool Congress supremo claimed, "Provocations are being made to fuel riots, but please fall into these traps. The West Bengal government stands with the minorities. No one can provoke tensions in the state."

Banerjee also hit out at the BJP, asking, "If they (BJP) have problems with the minorities, will they change the Constitution of the country?"

She reaffirmed her belief in respecting all religions and reiterated her opposition to the BJP's "divisive politics", which she described as "jumla politics" aimed at dividing people.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also spoke on the occasion, highlighting the unity in the party in resisting the BJP during the last Lok Sabha elections.

"In the last (2024) Lok Sabha polls, we together resisted the march of the BJP," he asserted.

"The BJP says 'Hindus are in danger', and their friends say 'Muslims are in danger'. I would ask them to remove their lens of communal politics. The truth is that the entire country is in danger because of their politics. If they try to create divisions in West Bengal, we will resist it," he added.

Both leaders emphasised that the Trinamool Congress would continue to fight against attempts to sow division and promote communal politics in the state.