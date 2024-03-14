Begin typing your search...

Mamata Banerjee suffers 'Major Injury', says Trinamool Congress

The All India Trinamool Congress taking to X, posted photos of Mamata on a hospital bed with a deep cut in the middle of her forehead and blood on her face.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|14 March 2024 3:08 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-03-14 15:09:59.0  )
CHENNAI: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday suffered major injuries to her forehead, the party informed through a post on X.

As per reports, she is being treated in SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.

"Our chairperson Mamata Banerjee sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers," the party said in a post on X.

More information is awaited.


