Mamata Banerjee suffers 'Major Injury', says Trinamool Congress

CHENNAI: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday suffered major injuries to her forehead, the party informed through a post on X.

Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury.

Please keep her in your prayers pic.twitter.com/gqLqWm1HwE — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) March 14, 2024

The All India Trinamool Congress taking to X, posted photos of Mamata on a hospital bed with a deep cut in the middle of her forehead and blood on her face.



As per reports, she is being treated in SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.

More information is awaited.



