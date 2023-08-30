Mamata Banerjee arrives in Mumbai ahead of INDIA bloc's third meet

MUMBAI: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday arrived in Mumbai ahead of the INDIA bloc's third meet to be held on August 31- September 1. The meeting will discuss the alliance strategies for the Lok Sabha election and the seat sharing in the states. A new logo of the INDIA alliance is also likely to be launched.

Earlier today, addressing a joint press conference in Mumbai, Ashok Chavan said," It is our responsibility to save India. Earlier we were an alliance of 26 parties and now we are 28. Maharashtra has led from the front during the independence struggle. Today it will again play an important role. We are raising questions on unemployment, and inflation. It is not a personal fight but a fight to save the nation."

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said all preparations are done for the third meeting of the INDIA bloc. Meanwhile, Congress Chief Nana Patole said, "We are very happy that the INDIA alliance meeting is going to take place in Maharashtra. In Bengaluru, we were 26 (parties), here it has become 28 (parties). Jaise INDIA badhega, waise hi China peeche hatega (When INDIA will move forward, China will step back)."

As the race for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls hots up, top Opposition leaders from at least 26 INDIA parties will meet in Mumbai for its third meeting and on the same day. INDIA or ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’ is a group of 26 opposition parties, including the Congress. The parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The first meeting of the joint opposition convened in Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Bengaluru on July 17-18. The third meeting is slated to be in Mumbai on August 31-September 1.