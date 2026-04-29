Mamata accuses BJP of trying to 'rig' Bengal polls, alleges central forces acting at its behest

The BJP, however, dismissed her allegations, accusing her of "trying to create confusion sensing public anger against the TMC".

Visiting several polling booths in her Bhabanipur assembly constituency where voting is underway, Banerjee alleged that democratic norms have been severely compromised by the authorities this assembly election.

The Bhabanipur assembly segment is Banerjee's political bastion, where she is locked in a prestige battle against Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, in what is being seen as a symbolic rematch of Nandigram, where he had defeated her in the 2021 assembly polls.