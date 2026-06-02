'Malicious actors' attempted to disrupt re-evaluation portal services: CBSE

The board said the fee for verification of issues observed in supplied scanned copies of answer books is Rs 100 per answer book, while re-evaluation of answers will be charged at Rs 25 per question.

The fee can be paid only through online modes such as UPI, credit card, debit card and net banking, it said.

"Students may submit only one application each for verification of issues/re-evaluation and are therefore advised to decide in advance whether to apply for one or multiple subjects," the board said.

The CBSE said once the 'Freeze and Proceed to payment' button is clicked, the details will be locked and cannot be edited. Hence, students are advised to ensure that all details are correct.