Maldives invites PM for Prez-elect’s oath-taking

NEW DELHI: The Maldives invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the oath-taking of Maldivian President-elect Mohamed Muizzu, but New Delhi is yet to take a decision on the level of its representation at the ceremony, the Ministry of External Affairs said. Widely seen as a pro-China leader, Muizzu is set to take charge on November 17.

Last month, days after Muizzu said moving the Indian military out was one of his top priorities, India had said last month that it was looking forward to engaging “constructively” with the incoming administration. Muizzu defeated Ibrahim Solih, widely regarded as being close to India, in September.