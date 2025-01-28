Begin typing your search...

    Malayalam filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan booked over actress's complaint

    Elamakkara Police here registered a case against the 'Kayam" director under various sections of the BNS for alleged stalking, criminal intimidation, and defamation, they added

    AuthorPTIPTI|28 Jan 2025 12:41 PM IST
    Malayalam filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan booked over actresss complaint
    X

    Sanal Kumar Sasidharan (Instagram)

    KOCHI: Noted Malayalam filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan has been booked on charges of harassing a prominent actress on a social media platform, police said on Tuesday.

    Elamakkara Police here registered a case against the 'Kayam" director under various sections of the BNS for alleged stalking, criminal intimidation, and defamation, they added.

    The actress lodged a complaint on Monday, and a case was registered against him, they said. In a recent Facebook post, the director claimed that the lives of the actress and her daughter were under threat.

    Interestingly, he shared the copy of the FIR registered against him in this case on his FB page on Monday, claiming that someone else had given a complaint against him in the name of the actress.

    Sasidharan had been arrested and released on bail in May 2022, based on the complaint from the same actress, for allegedly blackmailing her and maligning her reputation through social media platforms.

    Sanal Kumar SasidharanMollywoodKayam
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick