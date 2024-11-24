Malayalam actress changes her stance, to proceed with sexual harassment cases against actors

KOCHI: A 51-year-old Malayalam actress, who recently lodged sexual harassment complaints against prominent actors in the film industry, reaffirmed on Sunday that she will not withdraw her complaints and will pursue them legally to seek justice.

The actress had announced two days ago her decision to drop the cases, citing despair and a "lack of support from the government."

However, speaking to television channels, she said her family had encouraged her to continue her fight, prompting her to reconsider.

"My husband called me and urged me to proceed with the cases. He assured me of full family support, saying there was no reason to back down after the harassment I endured," she told the media on Sunday.

The actress had accused several male actors, including CPI(M) MLA M Mukesh, of sexual abuse, a few years ago.

On Friday, she expressed reluctance to continue the complaints, citing a "lack of support and protection from the Kerala government," as well as "mental exhaustion."

She alleged deliberate attempts to falsely implicate her in a POCSO case following her harassment complaints against actors such as Mukesh, Maniyanpilla Raju, and Idavela Babu.

The allegations surfaced amid the revelations of the Justice Hema Committee report, which detailed widespread harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam film industry.

The Kerala government had constituted the Justice Hema Committee following the 2017 actress assault case.

The report, now submitted to the Kerala High Court, was handed over to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing complaints of sexual abuse in the industry.

The SIT has registered 26 FIRs based on the report's findings.

The actress reiterated her commitment to cooperate with the investigation, stressing that no complaint would be withdrawn.